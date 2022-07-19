Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Britons swelter in record-breaking temperatures

The heatwave is causing major problems for the UK’s transport network.

Pa
Tuesday 19 July 2022 11:13
The sun rises on a record-breaking day for UK temperatures (Yui Mok/PA)
The sun rises on a record-breaking day for UK temperatures (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Record-breaking temperatures are expected in various parts of the UK on Tuesday as the heatwave intensifies.

People have been urged to take precautions in the blistering heat as the transport network and NHS come under considerable pressure.

Passengers packed on a Central Line train suffered an uncomfortable journey (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
People were urged to travel at cooler times of the day but it was not always possible (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
A sign advised people to carry water at Bank Tube station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Firefighters urged people not to light fires in the countryside, as drone footage showed a devastating blaze in Hertfordshire (Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
(PA Media)

Many people stayed indoors to avoid the sun but some humans – and animals – braved the heat.

A man found a bit of shade in a parched park in Wapping, east London (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
Chippy the chimpanzee was given an ice treat by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)
The shelves at Sainsbury’s in Nine Elms in London were emptied of bottled water (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Some people got up early to watch a spectacular sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)
Londoners experienced one of the hottest nights on record (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in