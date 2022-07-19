In Pictures: Britons swelter in record-breaking temperatures

Record-breaking temperatures are expected in various parts of the UK on Tuesday as the heatwave intensifies.

People have been urged to take precautions in the blistering heat as the transport network and NHS come under considerable pressure.

Passengers packed on a Central Line train suffered an uncomfortable journey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

People were urged to travel at cooler times of the day but it was not always possible (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

A sign advised people to carry water at Bank Tube station in London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Firefighters urged people not to light fires in the countryside, as drone footage showed a devastating blaze in Hertfordshire (Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA) (PA Media)

Many people stayed indoors to avoid the sun but some humans – and animals – braved the heat.

A man found a bit of shade in a parched park in Wapping, east London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Chippy the chimpanzee was given an ice treat by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The shelves at Sainsbury’s in Nine Elms in London were emptied of bottled water (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Some people got up early to watch a spectacular sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)