What the papers say – June 2

The Platinum Jubilee dominates Thursday’s papers.

PA Reporter
Thursday 02 June 2022 02:18
What the papers say – June 2 (PA)
What the papers say – June 2 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages are focused on the celebrations for Britain’s longest reigning monarch on the eve of the Jubilee.

The Daily Express says “a grateful nation” salutes the Queen, while the Daily Mirror says a four-day party begins for “our Queen” and “our Britain”.

The Sun and the Daily Mail run with the monarch’s call for Britons to create “happy memories”.

Recommended

The i carries 70 photographs of the Queen for her 70 years as the head of state, while The Daily Telegraph quotes the monarch: “We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Elsewhere, the Daily Star continues with coverage of getaway disruptions.

The Guardian leads on a warning to the Prime Minister that his changes to the ministerial ethics code “fuel mistrust”.

While The Times reports Mr Johnson’s allies have called Tory rebels “narcissists”.

Recommended

And the Financial Times reports on a warning that a “hurricane” is “bearing down” on the global economy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in