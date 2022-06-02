What the papers say – June 2
The Platinum Jubilee dominates Thursday’s papers.
The front pages are focused on the celebrations for Britain’s longest reigning monarch on the eve of the Jubilee.
The Daily Express says “a grateful nation” salutes the Queen, while the Daily Mirror says a four-day party begins for “our Queen” and “our Britain”.
The Sun and the Daily Mail run with the monarch’s call for Britons to create “happy memories”.
The i carries 70 photographs of the Queen for her 70 years as the head of state, while The Daily Telegraph quotes the monarch: “We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”
Elsewhere, the Daily Star continues with coverage of getaway disruptions.
The Guardian leads on a warning to the Prime Minister that his changes to the ministerial ethics code “fuel mistrust”.
While The Times reports Mr Johnson’s allies have called Tory rebels “narcissists”.
And the Financial Times reports on a warning that a “hurricane” is “bearing down” on the global economy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.