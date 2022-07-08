In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun
Boaters were out in Knaresborough, Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, with forecasters predicting a heatwave to come.
Boats were much in demand as Britons availed themselves of the chance to take to the water amid hot weather.
With a heatwave forecast, rowing boats on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, were a popular choice, with paddle boarders also venturing out.
The River Avon was also a busy spot for those looking to take advantage of the good weather.
Shakespeare’s town was a midsummer dream as people admired the swans, took to boats or enjoyed the historic surroundings.
Elsewhere on the Avon, Warwick Castle was another impressive backdrop for those taking to the water.
And in North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey was a picture amid the summer heat.
