Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Future of Brixton Academy to be decided after deadly crush

A two-day hearing of a Lambeth Council subcommittee will decide whether the venue is safe for use.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 11 September 2023 00:11
Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

Councillors are set to decide on the future of the Brixton Academy after a deadly crush at the venue.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were killed at the venue on December 15 last year when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake.

The south London music venue faces permanent closure after the Metropolitan Police urged the council to remove its licence.

A two-day hearing of Lambeth Council’s licensing subcommittee will begin on Monday and will decide whether the O2 Academy Brixton is safe for use.

Councillors previously suspended the venue’s licence for three months and the decision was supported by the venue’s owner, Academy Music Group, which offered its condolences to the families of those who died.

Recommended

About 1,000 people were outside the venue and police found “large-scale disorder” with crowds eventually pushing the doors open, according to Gerald Gouriet KC, who represented the Met at the earlier licensing meeting.

A police investigation was launched and the Security Industry Authority opened an inquiry into corruption allegations made after the crush.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in