Camilla meets young horse club members from Brixton at Ascot racing weekend

The Ebony Horse Club provides riding lessons and youth work support in south London.

Sam Hall
Saturday 19 November 2022 16:39
The Queen Consort smiles as she arrives at Ascot’s November racing weekend (John Phillips/PA)
The Queen Consort smiles as she arrives at Ascot's November racing weekend (John Phillips/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen Consort has met young people from a charity horse-riding club based in Brixton at Ascot’s November racing weekend.

Camilla met members of the Ebony Horse Club, which provides riding lessons and youth work support in south London, on Saturday.

Grace Mpungi, a member of the club, said it was “absolutely amazing” to have the support of Camilla and that they had a “nice conversation” in the Ascot parade ring.

Ms Mpungi, 19, added: “I don’t think Ebony would have even half of the opportunities we have if it wasn’t for our president, the Queen Consort.

“It’s a blessing, to be honest, to have such support and love from someone in such a high position.”

In her previous role as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became president of Ebony Horse Club in April 2009 and opened its centre in Wyck Gardens in 2011.

Another member of the club, Lara Vollmer, 17, said “it was really nice to see how engaged she was and how she wanted to listen to what you had to say”.

Ms Vollmer added that Ebony Horse Club was her “happy place”.

Demba Boly, 16, said Camilla, who was wearing a green wool coat and skirt by Mr Roy and a Lock & Co hat, was “very welcoming” and he was grateful for how the club had given him “lots of opportunities in the horse industry”.

The Ebony Horse Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Steeple Chase was declared a walkover after four of the five intended runners pulled out due to the ground at Ascot – leaving only Milan Bridge, trained by Paul Nicholls.

Young people from the club, who visited Ascot’s Royal Box, instead chose Brewin’upastorm as the best turned out horse in the Coral Hurdle Race.

Camilla presented prizes for the race, which was won by Goshen under jockey Jamie Moore.

Ebony Horse Club seeks to improve the lives of young people in south London by using riding and horsemanship as tools to develop and improve life skills such as problem solving, confidence building and empathy.

The club was founded in 1996 and has 10 horses, serving more than 150 riders per week.

