Which concerts face cancellation after temporary closure of 02 Academy Brixton?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

02 Academy Brixton has been forced to close until at least Monday, January 16, meaning the cancellation or postponement of a series of concerts.

Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee decided the south London venue must temporarily shut its doors after two people died in a crowd crush at the venue.

Trivium and Chase Atlantic are among the acts listed on the official website as playing the 4,921-standing capacity space in the coming weeks.

However, following the closure it appears likely those shows will be cancelled, pushed back or moved to other venues.

Before the committee meeting on Thursday, the venue had already cancelled its DnB Allstars New Year’s Eve party featuring artists including Shy FX and Benny Page.

Australian band Chase Atlantic are due to perform three dates at the venue between January 11-13 with all three nights sold out.

Heilung, an experimental folk band made up of members from Denmark, Norway and Germany, are booked to perform on Saturday January 14.

On Sunday, January 15, American heavy metal band Trivium are due to take to the stage.

If the venue is forced to remain closed for a further period, other major dates could also face being cancelled.

Swedish rock band Viagra Boys are due to perform on Wednesday, January 25, while in February, there are scheduled gigs from Royksopp, Ezra Collective and Circa Waves.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33 were badly hurt when fans without tickets tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the venue on Thursday, December 15. Both later died in hospital.

In the wake of the crush, Belgian act 2manydjs postponed their Saturday show there, rescheduling it for Saturday February 18.