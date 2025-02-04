Former England captain Bryan Robson says cancer care should be national priority

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England and Manchester United captain Bryan Robson spoken of the importance of early cancer detection, and said the Government should focus on improving cancer care.

Mr Robson, who was known as “Captain Marvel” during his 22-year playing career, had treatment for throat cancer in 2011 while managing the Thailand national men’s team. He had radiotherapy and made a full recovery.

He has since become a patron for Radiotherapy UK, a charity campaigning to improve access to the treatment in the UK.

Speaking at an event run by the charity to mark World Cancer Day, he urged people to attend screening appointments and to get checked if they have any symptoms.

He said: “It’s great for when you’re getting to that age to get that check-up, because you never know what they’ll find. Because early detection, as they say, that’s the most important thing.”

Mr Robson made 461 appearances for Manchester United during his 13-year career with the Red Devils, scoring 99 goals. The combative midfielder marked the end of his United career by winning two Premier League titles.

He also had successful spells as a player and manager for both West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough.

With England, he captained the side for 65 games, becoming a mainstay of the team during international campaigns throughout the 1980s.

The 68-year-old said his cancer diagnosis nearly 15 years ago came as a shock.

I was just so lucky that they caught it so early, but it really shocked me Bryan Robson on his throat cancer diagnosis

“I felt fit and healthy,” he said. “I had a bit of a swelling in my throat and I just thought I had a sore throat.

“I went to see a specialist over the road from where I lived and he shined a torch down me, and said ‘I’m terribly sorry, Mr Robson, that doesn’t look like a sore throat to me, it looks like a tumorous cancer growth’.

“The same day he got me in, got me an MRI scan, spoke to his people who are specialists and everything and said yes, it was a tumour.

“I was just so lucky that they caught it so early, but it really shocked me, because I used to go to the gym every morning in Thailand. I felt really fit, so I just didn’t expect anything like that.”

He added that the Government, which announced on Tuesday that it is asking experts, patients and medics to shape a national cancer plan, should put resources into improving cancer diagnosis and treatment.

You can’t get anything much more important than saving people’s lives Former England football captain Bryan Robson

He said: “I know that the Government have a really difficult job because they are always having to fund all different aspects of life, but I think, when you come to cancers and illnesses, you can’t get anything much more important than saving people’s lives.

“That should be more or less a priority because you’re saving people’s lives.”

Specialists have said the Government needs to be “radical” with its plans for the future of cancer care and diagnosis, and said ministers already have information that could help them shape their plans.

Professor Pat Price, an academic clinical oncologist who is chairwoman of Radiotherapy UK, said 500,000 patients have missed the 62-day treatment target for cancer in the last 10 years.

She said: “We are missing the targets left, right and centre. It’s great that they’ve announced the national cancer plan – our concern is that in 2022 a cancer plan was announced and that got lost in the wash, so we are really hoping the Government will deliver on this.

Cancer survival and delays have fallen off a cliff, and we are so far behind and, really, unless we take this opportunity now, we will have this same situation for the next 10 years Professor Pat Price, Radiotherapy UK

“We have got to be absolutely radical. Cancer survival and delays have fallen off a cliff, and we are so far behind and, really, unless we take this opportunity now, we will have this same situation for the next 10 years.”

She added: “One in two people get cancer, it’s everybody, everybody’s got somebody, at any age. We’re predicted to have a 30% increase in cancer by 2040. We can’t cope now, what we are going to do? We’re drowning already.

“It’s got to be a Kate Bingham (head of the Covid vaccine taskforce) moment, it’s as big as the vaccine. It’s got to be a national ‘get everything out of the way and clear the barriers and just do it’ moment. Otherwise it’s going to be bad.”