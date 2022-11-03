Camilla holds her first audience as Queen Consort
Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Camilla on Thursday.
The Queen Consort has carried out her first audience in her role as consort to the King.
Camilla met face to face with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, with the pair chatting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning.
Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Coelho’s acclaimed works include his Luna Loves… picture books, his dark series of Fairy Tales Gone Bad, and his young adult novel The Girl Who Became A Tree.
A smiling Camilla was pictured, wearing a poppy and the Queen Mother’s oval rock crystal and diamond art deco brooch which she wears regularly, stood side by side with a grinning Coelho.
Literature lover Camilla, who set up her own Reading Room online book club, is a passionate advocate of encouraging children to read.
She holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and the Book Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.
Coelho, whose tenure as Children’s Laureate runs from 2022-2024, succeeded Dame Cressida Cowell in the prestigious post in July.
