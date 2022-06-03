The ‘lovely’ Jubilee and succession: How world’s media has covered the Jubilee

Images of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony and celebrations on The Mall were popular with the world’s media.

PA Reporter
Friday 03 June 2022 05:54
(PA Wire)

Coverage of the Platinum Jubilee has been mixed across the world and Commonwealth.

The Belfast Telegraph went with an image of the royal family on the palace balcony on its front page and a “superb” 12-page spread inside.

But most of the Scottish papers were notable muted on the Jubilee, with The Herald advertising on its front page a column titled: “Jubilee? I’m a republican, get me out of here.”

Although the Daily Record did run with the “Lovely Jubilee” on its front.

In Wales, all the Daily Post’s front mentioned was a competition for a free Jubilee tea towel, while the South Wales Evening Post led on singer Bonnie Tyler joining the Queen’s honours list.

In Europe, France’s La Depeche had a two-page spread on “the fate of a Queen”. Austrian paper Der Standard splashed an image of the British flag projected onto a Swiss mountain in a gesture of Jubilee greetings, while German paper Passauer Neue Presse went with an image of The Mall.

Another German paper, Neue Westfalische, splashed an image of a life-sized cake of the Queen.

In the Southern Hemisphere, The Australian said the Queen received the “royal treatment” for the occasion.

Brazil’s O Estado De S Paulo ran an image of celebrations on The Mall on its front page, but said “all eyes” were on the potential successors to the throne.

There was little major focus in the US papers, but in Canada, the National Post also opted for a Mall photo with the headline “Britain gets party started” accompanied by an op-ed entitled “the advantages of having a monarch as head of state”.

