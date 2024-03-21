Jump to content

King welcomes top Tanzanian and Singaporean diplomats to Buckingham Palace

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last month, held audiences with the two new high commissioners on Thursday.

Tony Jones
Thursday 21 March 2024 14:22
Tanzanian High Commissioner Mbelwa Kairuki presents his credentials to the King during a private audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King has held audiences with new high commissioners from Tanzania and Singapore.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, first met Mbelwa Kairuki at Buckingham Palace for the formal ceremony welcoming Tanzania’s top diplomat based in the UK.

Later, Charles held an audience with Singapore’s high commissioner to the UK, Ng Teck Hean, who was joined by his wife, Mok Ling Ling.

High commissioners and ambassadors based in London have a customary audience with the monarch shortly after taking up their role.

The King has postponed all public-facing engagements while he continues his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, but he has been carrying out audiences and desk duties.

On Wednesday Charles held his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and had other meetings.

