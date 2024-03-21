King welcomes top Tanzanian and Singaporean diplomats to Buckingham Palace

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has held audiences with new high commissioners from Tanzania and Singapore.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, first met Mbelwa Kairuki at Buckingham Palace for the formal ceremony welcoming Tanzania’s top diplomat based in the UK.

Later, Charles held an audience with Singapore’s high commissioner to the UK, Ng Teck Hean, who was joined by his wife, Mok Ling Ling.

High commissioners and ambassadors based in London have a customary audience with the monarch shortly after taking up their role.

The King has postponed all public-facing engagements while he continues his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, but he has been carrying out audiences and desk duties.

On Wednesday Charles held his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and had other meetings.