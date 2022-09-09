Jump to content
Latest: Millions mourn the Queen

The country – and millions around the globe – is in mourning after the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

Pa
Friday 09 September 2022 09:00
A woman lays flowers by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A woman lays flowers by the railings at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

It is another emotional day as tributes to the Queen continue to pour in from far and wide.

The 96-year-old died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

A period of mourning is under way as the nation grieves for a figurehead admired and adored not just across the nation and Commonwealth but the world.

For the first time in 70 years – longer than most have been alive – the UK is also adapting to life under a king again.

9am

A woman appears emotional near to the gates of Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

8.58am

Crowds began to converge on Buckingham Palace yesterday amid grave fears over the Queen’s health.

Scores of tributes have already been left since those fears were realised – with many, many more expected over the coming days.

Floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Christine Ashley, 68, from Canberra in Australia, said she landed in the UK for a holiday with her husband Norman Ashley, 71, on Thursday – the day the Queen died – and felt like she had “walked into history”.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Mrs Ashley, a dual British-Australian national, told PA: “It’s very sad, very, very sad.

“Like everyone’s been saying, she’s been part of our lives.”

Mrs Ashley added: “I’m a dual citizen, I grew up in the UK, and it’s a time of uncertainty and the Queen was one of those stabilising factors around the world in these troubling times.

“So I guess there’s a sense of dread about what the future holds.”

8.50am

The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a “unifying force” who symbolised stability during decades of rapid change.

Some mastheads praised the royal’s fortitude and loyalty throughout her reign, while there was also space to reflect on her personality.

Pages of photographs were paired with praise for “a steadfast monarch who never wavered as wars, pandemics and prime ministers came and went around her”.

