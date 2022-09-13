Jump to content
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys

The Princess Royal was accompanying the Queen’s body back from Scotland to Buckingham Palace.

Pa Reporters
Tuesday 13 September 2022 19:09
The Princess Royal watches as the coffin of the Queen is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles' Cathedral (Jacob King/PA)
The Princess Royal watches as the coffin of the Queen is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles’ Cathedral (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.

Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.

She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.

Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.

The Princess Royal as the Queen's coffin is met at Edinburgh Airport (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record/PA)
(PA Wire)

She ended her statement with the words: “To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

The princess was in Scotland when the Queen was taken ill, and stayed at her bedside at Balmoral Castle, as senior royals rushed to say their final farewells.

Elizabeth II – the nation’s longest reigning monarch – died peacefully on Thursday September 8.

Anne has taken on the duty of accompanying her mother’s body back to London, with the Queen leaving Scotland for the last time bound for RAF Northolt on Tuesday.

The Queen’s oak coffin, accompanied by Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will travel to Buckingham Palace where the King, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be waiting to receive it.

The Queen and the Princess Royal during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Also there will be the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, and Princess Margaret’s children Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon.

Anne said: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.

“To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

