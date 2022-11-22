Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King adds green touch to flowers at his first state banquet

The King requested only sustainable blooms be used in the Buckingham Palace ballroom as he hosted the president of South Africa.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 22 November 2022 19:31
The president of South Africa, the King and the Queen Consort arrive at Buckingham Palace (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The president of South Africa, the King and the Queen Consort arrive at Buckingham Palace (Peter Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King turned to his green credentials as he hosted the first state banquet of his reign by personally requesting only sustainable flowers be used.

In the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the grand horseshoe-shaped table, set for 163 people, was decorated with blooms sourced from the palace gardens and Windsor Castle.

And in a new addition to the traditional floral centrepieces at banquets during the late Queen’s reign, the table was also lined with hundreds of tiny individual stem glass vases, each filled with pink, red and purple flowers.

Cyclamen, nerines, rosehips, anemones, amaryllis, chrysanthemum blooms and hydrangea made up the elaborate display, as well as crab apples sourced from Kent.

Recommended

The foliage included variegated berried ivy, trailing green ivy, flowering viburnum, mahonia japonica and berried cotoneaster.

A spokesman for the King said: “It was the King’s decision to ask for sustainable flowers.

“They are all seasonal and from the gardens of Windsor and Buckingham Palace. They have not been flown in from around the world.”

The King and Queen Consort followed the late Queen’s tradition of inspecting the table to make sure everything was in order, ahead of the evening event in honour of the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Charles and Camilla, in footage posted on the Royal Family’s social media account, were shown surveying the scene, with the Queen Consort reaching out to touch one of the central floral decorations.

The couple were said to have been “involved in every aspect of the state visit”, which saw them welcome Mr Ramaphosa to the UK with a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade and a private lunch earlier on Tuesday.

In a break from tradition for state visits, no details of the gifts exchanged between the King and the president were released by Buckingham Palace.

The table was decorated with more than 100 ivory-coloured candles in silver-gilt candelabra, with displays of dates, pineapples, grapes and pears, and 23 large flower arrangements in silver-gilt centre pieces.

The elaborate grand service being used was commissioned by George IV.

Made of 4,000 pieces, it includes 14 tureens, 20 sauce tureens, 140 dishes, 288 dinner plates, 118 salts, 12 ice pails, 12 mirrored plateaux, 58 dessert stands and centrepieces and 107 candelabra.

More than a thousand glasses are used at a banquet. Every guest is given six glasses.

A further champagne glass for the toasts is also provided. Each guest also receives a glass finger bowl during the fruit course, usually placed on top of a linen doily and a Tournai porcelain plate.

Recommended

Once the tablecloths have been laid, the napkins – folded into a Dutch bonnet shape – are usually the first items to go on the table.

Each guest is allowed 18 inches (46 cm) for their place setting.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in