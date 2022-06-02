In Pictures: Beacons lit around the UK to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign

The monarch sent a river of light from her Windsor Castle home to Buckingham Palace and around the world.

Thursday 02 June 2022 22:30
A Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Lyle Hill, Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of beacons are being lit up across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The monarch herself started the process by illuminating the Commonwealth of Nations Globe at Windsor Castle, which sent a river of light to Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of Cambridge watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.

William and Sir Nicholas Bacon at the lighting of the principal beacon at the Tree of Trees sculpture outside Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Projections displayed on the front of Buckingham Palace during the lighting of the principal beacon (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Beacons are lit outside the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Platinum Jubilee beacon on Blyth beach, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and Commander of Edinburgh Garrison Lieutenant Colonel Lorne Campbell at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)
Cardiff Bay also joined in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
(PA Wire)

