What the papers say – October 25

Taxes are the talk of the town to kick off the weekend with the Budget and its burden on British businesses the focus for many of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and i weekend report that an impending tax squeeze on the working class is causing headaches for the new Labour government.

The Prime Minister has been accused of plotting a class war against “middle Britain”, with Sir Keir Starmer’s taxation decisions in the called into question on the front page of the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times concentrates on the European Union preparing for the possibility of a Donald Trump win in the US presidential election.

The Sun leads on complaints made by TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who is frustrated as his doctors have advised him on cutting down on “fun” stuff after undergoing heart surgery.

British icon Michael Sheen and eight-year-old cancer patient Florrie Bark grace the front page of the Daily Mirror as the paper continues its fundraising campaign to raise £1 million for her charity that helps children with cancer get access to education.

And the Daily Star splashes on Stratford-upon-Avon man Martin Carroll and a bizarre case of mistaken identity with his idol Paul Weller.