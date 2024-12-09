Voting against the Budget will be ‘albatross’ around Labour’s neck, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Voting against the Scottish Government’s Budget will be an “albatross” around Labour’s neck, the First Minister has said, as he pledged to be the one “putting it there”.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison published the Government’s draft Budget last week, with the SNP two votes short of a working majority, although still able to rely on support from expelled MSP John Mason.

Put to him that the most politically viable partners to support the Budget in its final vote in February were the Scottish Greens or Scottish Lib Dems, First Minister John Swinney disagreed, believing Labour could back the proposals.

These include a scaled-back winter fuel payment scheme for next year and the beginnings of work to mitigate the two-child benefit cap in Scotland.

If the Labour Party wants to vote against the Budget, they're obviously free to do so, but they'll be held to account for that, because they'll be voting for the third time against providing support and assistance for pensioners in winter John Swinney

Speaking to the PA news agency, the First Minister said: “You’re telling me it’s going to be alright for a Labour Party to vote against winter fuel payments and vote against steps to abolish the two-child cap?

“If that’s what the Labour Party want to do, then they’ll be held to account for that.”

He added: “I’m simply pointing out that the Labour Party has run out of luxury space on the Budget – they are in the frame.

“So if the Labour Party wants to vote against the Budget, they’re obviously free to do so, but they’ll be held to account for that, because they’ll be voting for the third time against providing support and assistance for pensioners in winter.

“If Labour want that hanging round them, then it can hang round them like an albatross – and believe you me, I’ll be the one putting it there.”

The Scottish Government’s Budget has been described by some as a political one, with ministers announcing proposals with one eye on the 2026 Holyrood election.

The Government has asked the Department for Work and Pensions to divulge the data required to allow Social Security Scotland – the devolved benefits agency – to begin the work to mitigate the controversial policy which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is in favour of doing when it is financially viable to do so.

Mr Swinney spoke in the hours after a meeting of the British-Irish Council, where he met privately with the Prime Minister.

The First Minister said Sir Keir was open to providing the necessary data.

“We cannot succeed in our policy objective of lifting the two-child cap, which will then succeed in lifting children out of poverty, unless the Department for Work and Pensions gives us access to that data,” he said.

“The Prime Minister assured me that we will have their co-operation going forward and that’s really welcome because that allows us to get on with the policy commitment that we set out to Parliament.”

Mr Swinney has made the eradication of child poverty his driving mission since the beginning of his time in Bute House.

But the figure has remained stubbornly around 24% of children living in relative poverty in recent years, with statutory targets of reducing the figure to at most 18% in 2023-24 and less than 10% by 2030

With data on the interim target due to be published next year, the First Minister said he was confident the goal would be reached.

“I don’t know the detail yet, but I think we can,” he said.

“I think the combination of measures that are contained in the Best Start, Bright Futures policy approach is a properly calibrated balance between income support, income maximisation and whole family support, which is necessary because that approach recognises the complexity of many of the challenges, and I think that can be achieved.”

Scottish Labour finance spokesperson Michael Marra said “This week’s Budget failed to provide the new direction Scotland so badly needs.

“With our NHS in crisis and our public finances spiralling further out of control this was a moment for a reset; instead we got more of the same.

“It is a strange contradiction that the SNP voted against a UK Labour Government Budget delivering record levels of investment in Scotland and now it expects universal support for using that funding to fix its own glaring mistakes.

“Scottish Labour fully supports reinstating winter fuel payments but the SNP voted against our attempts to make it happen in law.

“This Budget won’t deliver a single penny to families affected by the two-child cap and it is worrying that John Swinney thinks it acceptable to pretend otherwise.

“We will continue to discuss the Budget with SNP ministers to try and convince them to change direction. That looks unlikely while their top priorities are spin and political posturing.

“They are a government that has long since lost its way. Scottish Labour is focused on delivering the new direction Scotland needs.”