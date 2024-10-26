What the papers say – October 27

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Speculation ahead of Wednesday’s Budget continues to lead Sunday’s coverage.

The Observer leads on Labour’s plans to launch “a new era” of public and private investments in public hospitals, schools, transport and energy as Britain prepares for Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget.

The Sunday Telegraph says thousands of businesses are closing, amid fears of a huge corporate tax raid.

The Mail on Sunday focuses on Sir Keir Starmer being accused of telling a “double lie” after insisting the Budget would not be a “war on middle Britain” or break Labour’s election promises.

The man who killed Conservative MP David Amess was dropped from a government deradicalisation program due to an “admin error”, his daughter has told The Sunday Times.

The Independent leads on warnings from Western leaders to Iran not to hit back against Israel after the first open strikes by the Israeli military against Tehran.

In royal news, the Sunday Express and Sunday People say the King will be back to full duties in the new year.

Prince William has opened up about how his mother inspires his personal crusade against homelessness, the Sunday Mirror reports.

The Sun on Sunday says ex-England football boss Gareth Southgate has been cleared to get a knighthood.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday claims football bosses have banned West Ham hero Jarrod Bowen from having a vasectomy until he retires, despite pleas from his fiancee.