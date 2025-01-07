Social Justice Secretary to announce Budget will eradicate child poverty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Social Justice Secretary is to pledge to eradicate child poverty through warm safe homes, sustainable jobs and benefits.

During a debate on tackling child poverty and inequality, Shirley-Anne Somerville will tell MSPs later on Tuesday that the 2025-26 Budget will contain the means to drive progress on the missison to make child poverty a thing of the past in Scotland.

She is expected to say the Scottish Government will commit more than £6.9 billion for benefits expenditure – nearly £1.3 billion more than the UK Government gives to Scotland for social security.

She will also say the Scottish Government will commit £3 million to develop the systems needed to mitigate the two-child cap in 2026.

She will also promise to double the budget for supporting Fairer Future Partnerships to £6 million, and that £90 million will be committed to employability services – meaning Scots can access support to go into sustainable jobs.

Free school meals will also be expanded, with an additional investment of £3 million to expand access to breakfast clubs for thousands of children.

This budget is unashamedly optimistic in bringing forward investment that will help to put Scotland on a more prosperous, sustainable footing that is fairer for all Shirley-Anne Somerville, social justice secretary

Ms Somerville is expected to say: “Through this Budget the Scottish Government is continuing to commit more than £3 billion a year to measures which tackle poverty and support households with the cost of living, including the Scottish Child Payment which is putting more money directly into the pockets of low income families.

“This builds upon the actions we have taken to date, which modelling published in February 2024 estimates will keep 100,000 children out of relative poverty this year.

“This Budget is unashamedly optimistic in bringing forward investment that will help to put Scotland on a more prosperous, sustainable footing that is fairer for all.

“I appeal to members to embrace that positive vision and support this Budget – so that we can continue to build the thriving Scotland that we across this chamber all want to see.”