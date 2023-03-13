Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Customs system to be simplified as part of Budget plans

The changes could make it easier for UK traders to move goods across borders, the Treasury said.

Sophie Wingate
Monday 13 March 2023 00:01
Shipping containers (Steve Parsons/PA)
Shipping containers (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

The UK’s 363,000 international traders will see a streamlined customs process under reforms to be announced in the Chancellor’s Budget.

Jeremy Hunt is set to details plans to cut red tape and simplify paperwork involved in moving goods in and out of the country, the Treasury said.

The changes would give traders six additional days to submit forms after border crossings, reducing admin burdens for business.

They would need fewer authorisations and financial guarantees.

Mr Hunt said: “A simpler tax and customs system lets businesses focus on what they do best, creating wealth and generating economic growth, instead of getting tied up in red tape.

Recommended

“Post-Brexit freedoms offer an outstanding opportunity for us to do this and I want to make sure we take full advantage of them.”

Separately, Mr Hunt is expected to announce a £33 million funding package to support veterans over the next three years.

Most of it will go to a new project to provide extra housing for veterans, with the rest funding the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Veterans Mobility Fund.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in