Man drove without licence or insurance for more than 70 years, police say
Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police pulled the Mini One driver over on Wednesday evening.
A man pulled over by police told officers he had been driving without a licence or insurance for more than 70 years.
Nottinghamshir ’s Bulwell Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said the Mini One driver, who was born in 1938, claimed he had been driving since the age of 12.
The man was stopped near a Tesco Extra in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire on Wednesday evening.
In a post on Facebook police said: “We can’t quite believe what happened … as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old … and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police.
“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.
“Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order … because it will catch up with you … one day.”
