Baby boy seriously injured after fall from second-storey window

The one-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the fall at about 10.30am on Sunday.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 06 August 2023 16:15
Police are looking to speak with the people who stopped to help the child (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police are looking to speak with the people who stopped to help the child (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A baby has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-storey window of a property.

The one-year-old boy fell from the window on Heap Street, Burnley, Lancashire, at about 10.30am on Sunday.

Police and paramedics attended and the baby was taken to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries, Burnley Police said.

The force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and has appealed to find several people who stopped to help the boy after the fall.

DI Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

“We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help.

“We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help the police is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6.

