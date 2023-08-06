Baby boy seriously injured after fall from second-storey window

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A baby has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-storey window of a property.

The one-year-old boy fell from the window on Heap Street, Burnley, Lancashire, at about 10.30am on Sunday.

Police and paramedics attended and the baby was taken to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries, Burnley Police said.

The force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and has appealed to find several people who stopped to help the boy after the fall.

DI Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

“We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help.

“We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help the police is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6.