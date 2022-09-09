Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
Ministers paid their respects to the monarch at a meeting in Downing Street.
The Cabinet shared fond recollections of their encounters with the Queen before holding a moment of silence in her memory at a meeting on Friday.
Ministers paid their respects to the monarch as they gathered in Downing Street ahead of a special session of condolences in Parliament led by Liz Truss.
It is understood they shared memories of the monarch’s lifetime of service, including fond recollections of their own encounters with her.
There was a moment of silence at the conclusion of the meeting.
Sir Keir Starmer also met with his top team on Friday morning, on the parliamentary estate, where “the whole shadow cabinet stood in silent tribute” to the Queen, Labour said.
Separately, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, chaired an operational planning meeting in the Cabinet Office.
It is understood this would have been attended by the relevant secretaries of state, the Leader of the Commons, operational policing leads and representatives from the royal household.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Penny Mordaunt, the new Leader of the Commons, will preside over the Accession Council when the new King is formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday.
Ms Mordaunt is yet to be “declared” Lord President of the Council, the person responsible for officiating at the proceedings, following her appointment to the post by the PM, as the matter was postponed on Wednesday when the Queen was urged to rest.
Ms Mordaunt will have her role officially “declared” by the King in due course, No 10 said.
