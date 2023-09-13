Name change for top music venue

Jump to content

Tom Wilkinson
Wednesday 13 September 2023 16:17
The shiny Sage Gateshead, now known as The Glasshouse (Tom White/PA)
One of the country’s top music venues, the Sage Gateshead, has changed its name to the Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

The change was needed as a new arena and conference, also named The Sage, will be built next door on the Gateshead quayside.

The strikingly-designed shiny glass concert hall opened in 2004 and was a key part in Tyneside’s cultural regeneration, and was purpose-built to be a world-leading music venue.

It is home of the Royal Northern Symphonia, has hosted performers such as Blondie, the Pet Shop Boys and James Brown, as well as political conferences and a Cabinet meeting during Theresa May’s premiership.

The name Glasshouse was chosen as it has connotations with growing and nurturing music.

Managing director Abigail Pogson said: “Thanks to everyone who shared their experiences of live music with us to help shape this new identity.

“Today marks a new era, building on all that has happened over the charity’s near 20 years so far. 

“We’re looking forward to continuing to see people across the North East enjoy and make great music, working both with musicians from across the globe and from our most musical region.”

