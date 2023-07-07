What the papers say – July 7

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s newspapers are led by the death of an eight-year-old girl in an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent, The Sun and the Daily Express all report the girl was killed and 10 others were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school building on the last day of term.

The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail and Metro.

Elsewhere, The Guardian says the Cabinet Office must hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries after it lost a High Court challenge against the chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The Telegraph reports the Archbishop of Canterbury has called for universities to face funding cuts for not supporting minorities, including trans students.

A looming strike involving air traffic controllers could affect up to a third of all European flights this summer, according to The Times.

The i leads with the Home Office painting over a Mickey Mouse mural at an asylum centre for unaccompanied children.

And the Daily Star says Britons have been eating Weetabix wrong.