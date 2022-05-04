Duchess of Cambridge to present design award

An awards ceremony is taking place at London’s Design Museum.

Tony Jones
Wednesday 04 May 2022 16:21
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Design Museum in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at London’s Design Museum for an awards ceremony hosted by the British Fashion Council.

Kate will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design which aims to recognise the cultural and trade role the British design and fashion industry has played throughout the monarch’s reign.

The inaugural award was presented to Richard Quinn in February 2018 when the Queen made her first visit to London Fashion Week.

The Duchess of Cambridge is presenting a design award (Victoria Jones/PA)
In this Platinum Jubilee year, the award will be presented by Kate to an emerging British designer.

During the event, the duchess will meet and view designs of recipients from the British Fashion Council Foundation’s designer initiatives – NEWGEN, Fashion Trust and BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund.

The funds provide up-and-coming designers with financial support, showcasing opportunities and mentoring as they work to build their brands.

Previous winners have included Alexander McQueen and Erdem.

