Kate tries conch pistol as Cambridges continue tour in Bahamas

The Duchess of Cambridge tried a local seafood delicacy in the Bahamas – said to have the same effect as Viagra.

William and Kate joined a “fish fry” and it was the duchess who was happy to sample something different known as a conch pistol.

She held up the strip of flesh, which comes from the inside of the conch and is commonly said to be the conch’s male genitalia, before putting it in her mouth to loud applause from the crowds.

Kate meets a child dressed as a princess during a visit to a Fish Fry in Abaco (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The duchess quipped: “I’m a little bit more adventurous than William is.”

As the pair joked around, he said: “I can handle it.”

Kate added that she had already tried conch fritters but had yet to try conch salad.

William and Kate receive a gift (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Assistant Commissioner Kendall Strachan, who was in charge of security for the visit, joked: “She’s had her shot! He’s good to go.”

At the Kow Conch Stall, owner Jade “Kow” Adderley gave Kate a knife and she got to work.

When he offered the couple conch salad William said: “Ladies first.” The duchess then tried the regional dish, which she said was “delicious”.

The royal couple enjoy a traditional Bahamian drink (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Adderley said: “She was a good helper. I’d like her to stay and help me at the stall.”

When the couple approached a bar William made an impromptu detour, and slapping the top of the bar said: “This is my stop!”

William was offered a Gullywash – coconut juice with condensed milk. He seemed to enjoy it and joked: “You guys talk amongst yourselves, I’m staying here,” as he took another sip.

They moved on to stalls by the beach where vendors were selling handbags and homemade honey.

While talking to stall owner Kimberly Roberts, 49, of Abaco Ceramics, William looked at the honey for sale in jars on the table then pointed to Kate and said: “Catherine has bees at home.”

They then tried some lobster salad at the Island Fusion streetfood stall before moving on to a walkabout to greet local people.

The duke and duchess shook hands with well-wishers and spoke to people about the effects of the recent hurricane.

Later, William played a madcap game of football with a group of young boys from the Grand Bahama Children’s Home as his Caribbean tour drew to a close.

William took a shine to a 13-year-old who used a wheelchair, and when he asked the boy what he wanted to do the youngster replied, “play soccer”.

The future king was visiting the centre with wife Kate to meet the youngsters in the home’s extensive garden and learn about their lives.

The duke and his new found friend were quickly joined by other small boys and at one stage there were four footballs on the pitch whizzing around with William in goal.

Next on the 13-year-old’s list was a nearby swing and slide and he was pushed by the duke in their direction – William later quipped: “He knows that’ll say yes.”

As the 13-year-old and two other boys swung up into the air, a concerned duke smiled but said: “These swings are very high guys, please don’t fall off.”

The Grand Bahama Children’s Home provides a loving home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families.

Since it was established in 1977 by the local community, the home has cared for over 900 children and now looks after around 30 children ranging from one to seventeen.

When the Cambridges first arrived, they sat at a large table covered in a colourful mosaic design, and with some of the younger children filling in the final pieces.

Kate asked one little girl dressed in a pink tutu and tiara: “Is that going to fit in?” and said “yes” as the youngster slotted the piece of ceramic home, adding: “You look very lovely, I love your tiara.”