In Pictures: May Ball returns as Cambridge students mark end of exams

Events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pa
Tuesday 21 June 2022 11:16
Students from Cambridge University make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)
Students from Cambridge University make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Students at the University of Cambridge have celebrated the end of exams with the traditional May Ball.

The first Trinity May Ball was held in 1866, with the tradition quickly spreading to other colleges, but events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday evening and long into the wee small hours of Tuesday morning, the tradition resumed with students dressed up for the occasion, although some were looking more dishevelled on the walk home after a night of revelry.

Students from Cambridge University make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
The festivities mark the end of the academic year at a May Ball in Trinity College (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Students from Cambridge University are marking the end of studying for a while at least (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Students make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Organisers of this year’s 156th anniversary event said it would enjoy the “rich tradition” of “delightful music, inspiring fireworks and enchanting cuisine”.

Guests, who paid at least £330 for a sought-after double ticket to Monday’s event, were promised “Cambridge’s best Ball, an unrivalled showcase of revelry, unlimited food and drink, a stunning fireworks display, and a myriad of entertainments from chart-topping stars to world-class comedians to the finest classical and jazz musicians”.

Some revellers got a lift home (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
It was a mid-morning finish to the festivities for some (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Students from Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/PA_
(PA Wire)
Studies are over for the year (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
General view of the Trinity May Ball (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The ball has been held every year since 1866, apart from 1910, when King Edward VII died, during the Second World War between 1939 and 1945, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A series of balls held to mark the end of term are hosted by various colleges.

Despite now taking place in June they are still called the May Balls as that is when they were originally held.

Students enjoying the Trinity May Ball (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

General view of the Trinity May Ball (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Students from Cambridge University take a break from the revelling (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in