Queen praised on International Women’s Day for life of service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated the Queen as a “mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and head of state” on International Women’s Day.

A post on William and Kate’s Instagram account shared pictures of the monarch through the ages and heralded her for “inspiring a nation” and dedicating her life to service.

The Queen, who appears to have recovered after catching Covid a fortnight ago, reached 70 years on the throne last month – her Platinum Jubilee.

The post on William and Kate’s account read: “In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022.

“Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The Prince of Wales is presented with the runners-up prize by his mother, the Queen, following his team’s defeat in the Silver Jubilee Cup match against France at Windsor Great Park in 1988 (PA) (PA Archive)

It featured images including William and Kate with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the monarch on a Silver Jubilee walkabout in 1977, and one of the Prince of Wales kissing the Queen’s hand at a polo match in 1988.

The post was echoed on Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account, including the photographs of the prince with his mother and one of Camilla laughing with the Queen.