Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands watch Cambridge choral scholars’ river performance

An estimated 3,000 people turned out for the annual performance by vocal group The King’s Men in front of King’s College’s famous chapel.

Jacob Freedland
Monday 24 June 2024 12:53
People sit on the banks of the River Cam and lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform (Joe Giddens/PA)
People sit on the banks of the River Cam and lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of people gathered on the banks of the River Cam as the sun set on Sunday evening for a performance by choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge.

An estimated 3,000 people turned out for the annual performance by vocal group The King’s Men in front of the college’s famous chapel, with the singers standing in punts bobbing on the river.

The group started with a selection of English madrigals dating back to when the college was founded in 1441, before breaking into folk songs and popular classics from the Beatles to Barry Manilow.

The performance was open to students and members of the public, with ticket prices up to £22.50.

The choral scholars participate in chapel services throughout term and record a performance – Carols From King’s – broadcast on the BBC each Christmas.

Felix Blake, manager of the King’s Men, said: “Singing on the river is an annual highlight of music at Cambridge.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in