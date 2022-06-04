Kate visits children and families unable to take part in Jubilee celebrations

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen at the bedside of seven-day-old Florence Charlotte Rose Clements.

Isobel Frodsham
Saturday 04 June 2022 18:23
The Duchess of Cambridge has been taking part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week (Ashley Crowden/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has been taking part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week (Ashley Crowden/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a children’s hospital in central London where she met patients and families who are unable to take part in the Jubilee celebrations.

The Evelina Children’s Hospital said Kate visited the hospital, of which she is a patron, on Friday night.

It wrote on Twitter: “We received a very special surprise last night! Our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, dropped in for a private visit to meet our patients, families and staff unable to join in the celebrations this weekend.

“Luckily the hospital was already decked with Platinum Jubilee decorations made by some of the children and young people we are caring for. Thank you YRH for thinking of us.”

Recommended

The Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge replied with a purple love heart.

Kate met patients and staff in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), including seven-day-old Florence Charlotte Rose Clements, who is a cardiac patient.

Images posted by the hospital showed a masked Kate pictured next to the bed Florence, who had tubes attached to her face and was wearing a knitted crown.

Her parents, Emma Stickler and Mark Clements, who are from Meopham in Kent, were also pictured with her.

Other pictures showed homemade decorations featuring a large crown, the number 70 (as a nod to the Platinum Jubilee), Union Jack bunting, Corgies and drawings.

Kate became a patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, which is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, in 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen on a previous visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

The role gives her the opportunity to champion medical professionals working on the front line in children’s healthcare, and shine a light on their work supporting youngsters in their early years.

The hospital provides comprehensive health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life, and also offers specialist services for youngsters with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex and beyond.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in