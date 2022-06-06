Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible time at the Jubilee

William and Catherine thanked everyone who turned out for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events adding “we all had an incredible time, especially Louis”

Helen William
Monday 06 June 2022 15:08
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prince Louis “especially” had an incredible time at the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said.

The message from  William and Catherine came after their four-year-old youngest child won over the nation with his reactions to the pomp and pageantry of the celebrations.

Louis was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday during the RAF flypast as his “Gan Gan” the Queen sweetly told him what was happening.

Louis was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, during the pageant on Sunday and giving his mother Catherine a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

Recommended

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

William and Catherine thanked everyone who turned out for the long weekend of celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign and stated: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… ”

In a personal message, alongside images from the weekend’s events, they tweeted: “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations.

Prince Louis sits on the Prince of Wales’ lap during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

“From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… ”

The Queen appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen has said she remains “committed to serving” the nation to “the best of my ability”, after she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday at the end of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch was absent for much of the extended Bank Holiday weekend events, after finding the first day enjoyable but tiring, and in a message of thanks acknowledged this but said her “heart” had been with well-wishers.

Recommended

The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, estimated that up to 18 million people could have taken part in Jubilee street parties, and the Queen expressed her hope this “renewed sense of togetherness” would be felt for years to come.

After the outpouring of public affection during her balcony appearance, the Queen said she was “humbled and deeply touched” so many people had taken part in the celebrations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in