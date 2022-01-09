Duchess of Cambridge personally thanks well-wishers for birthday messages

The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked supporters who have wished her a happy birthday.

Kate, who turns 40 today, took to Twitter to personally thank everyone who had sent her messages on her birthday.

It is rare for the duchess and her husband William to personally write their own tweets from the @KensingtonRoyal twitter page – with only one recent example of the duke telling the England football team they “can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves”.

Posting on the website, the duchess wrote: “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes.”

She also thanked Paolo Roversi and the National Portrait Gallery following the release of three portraits of her to mark her 40th year.

The duchess added: “And to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits.”

She signed the tweet off, “C,” for Catherine.

The Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday (Paolo Roversi/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Roversi – a celebrated fashion photographer – took the pictures which will be shown in the community in Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey – all meaningful locations to the future queen – as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s “Coming Home” exhibition ahead of its reopening next year.

Photographing the duchess was a “moment of pure joy”, Mr Roversi said.

He added: “I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

“It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”

Members of the Royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also publicly sent their best wishes to the duchess.

A tweet sent from the Clarence House twitter account said: “Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”