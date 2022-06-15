Duchess of Cambridge to hold talks with ministers on early years development

Kate said early experiences are fundamental in shaping children’s futures.

Catherine Lough
Thursday 16 June 2022 00:01
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken a close interest in early years development (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken a close interest in early years development (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge is to host a round-table event on the importance of early childhood development as research reveals that 70% of people think it should be prioritised more.

Kate will host the discussion on Thursday, which is expected to focus on findings by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood showing that nine in 10 (91%) agree that early years are important in shaping children’s lives but less than a fifth (17%) recognise the unique importance of children’s development from birth to the age of five.

The findings show that seven in 10 (70%) people believe early years development should be more of a priority for society, while over half (55%) of the public recognise that future mental health is the most likely part of adult life to be affected by one’s early years, followed by the ability to create and maintain relationships (51%) and future happiness (40%).

Alongside The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the duchess will meet Health Secretary Sajid Javid, families minister Will Quince, representatives from the early years sector and officials from the Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life

Duchess of Cambridge

Recommended

The research also shows that informal groups are the key source of support for parents, with more than half of parents of children aged 0 to five stating their family or friends were the best source of information on their child’s emotional and social development.

Parents are also more likely to seek out information and advice on their child’s physical health than they are on their social or emotional development, with 35% asking for advice on nutrition, while just 21% seek advice on the development of social skills.

Kate said: “Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set thefoundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.

“The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is real appetite from the public to bring this issue up all of our agendas.

“There is more we can all do – every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them – the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more.”

Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos UK and Ireland, which carried out the polling of over 4,000 UK adults from April 21 to May 5, said: “Although the majority of us agree that the experiences people have in childhood can have a significant impact on their future, a minority of Britons recognise the unique importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

Recommended

“These formative years are crucial in the emotional, social and physical development of every child and this critical new research, for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, provides the opportunity for society to ignite a discussion about how parents and children can be better supported during this period.”

The duchess has previously visited Denmark to learn more about their investment in early childhood development, having launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of early years experiences in shaping society over the long term.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in