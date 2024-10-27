London Zoo’s flyaway parrots Lily and Margot found in Cambridgeshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two parrots have been returned to London Zoo six days after they escaped, after several tip-offs from residents.

Lily and Margot, two blue-throated macaws, flew away on October 21 while flying freely as part of their daily routine.

After several tip-offs from Cambridgeshire residents, however, the zoo was alerted by a family in Buckden who had spotted the birds in the trees behind their garden.

The parrots fled the scene before London Zoo’s birdkeepers arrived, but were tracked to a field and public footpath in Brampton.

It was there that the birds’ identities were confirmed as the missing Lily and Margot, who immediately flew into the arms of the zoo’s experts.

After Sunday’s rescue the two were treated to pumpkin seeds, walnuts and pecans – some of their favourite foods – and transported back to the zoo.

They are said to be in good condition and are now in quarantine at the on-site animal hospital, after which they will rejoin their parents Popeye and Ollie.