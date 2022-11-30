Jump to content

Body of newborn baby boy is found at recycling centre

Cambridgeshire Police said the deceased infant was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on Tuesday.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 30 November 2022 13:44
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre in Cambridgeshire (PA)
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre.

Cambridgeshire Police said the deceased infant was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on Tuesday, with officers called at midday.

Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.

We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help

Det Supt John Massey

“We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy’s mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation.

“We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, and say they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to share it with police online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020122C08-PO1

