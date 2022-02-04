UK ticket-holder scoops £109.9 million EuroMillions jackpot
Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they are the winner.
A UK ticket-holder has won a EuroMillions jackpot of £109.9 million.
The winning main numbers on Friday were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 – while the the winning Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 07.
A single UK player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.
Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they are the jackpot winner.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.