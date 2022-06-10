UK ticket-holder wins almost £55m in EuroMillions jackpot

Camelot, the National Lottery operator, has urged people to check their tickets to see if they are the winner.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Friday 10 June 2022 22:51
Champagne (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

One UK ticket-holder has won almost £55 million with the EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot has said.

Camelot, the National Lottery operator, has urged people to check their tickets to see if they are the winner.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in Friday’s draw were 17, 26, 36, 37, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 09, 12.

The one ticket-holder will have matched all seven numbers to bag the £54,957,242.50.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a brilliant night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the amazing £54 million EuroMillions jackpot!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30m every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

No one matched all five EuroMillions numbers and one Lucky Star number.

But two ticket-holders have matched all five numbers to win almost £30,000.

Last month also saw three major lottery wins for UK ticket-holders.

Married couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, made history when they scooped Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million with a Lucky Dip ticket on May 10.

In the last week of May, one player banked £8.5 million in the Wednesday draw before another scooped £3.8 million in the Saturday draw.

