Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to travel to the US for Ukraine and Israel talks

Former prime minister Lord Cameron will travel to the United States this week for the first time since returning to frontline politics.

The Foreign Secretary, who was a surprise appointment during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle three weeks ago, is set to visit Washington DC for talks about the conflict in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

Due to fly out on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said he will undertake a programme of bilateral meetings with key members of US president Joe Biden’s administration.

The itinerary includes a meeting with his US counterpart, secretary of state Antony Blinken, as well as discussions with Republican and Democratic congressional figures.

I know the arguments — that European security is American security and that dictators shouldn’t be appeased — will win the day Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron

Lord Cameron has previously met on a number of occasions with Mr Biden, who formerly served as vice president to Barack Obama, including in Washington shortly after entering Downing Street in 2010 and again in London in 2013.

The Foreign Secretary first announced his trip to the US capital in an article for The Sun On Sunday.

The Conservative peer said he would be reassuring American allies that Britain will “stay the course” in Ukraine as a debate rages Stateside about how long US support for Kyiv should continue.

The battle in eastern Europe has been raging for almost two years following the decision by Russian president Vladimir Putin — who Lord Cameron has labelled a “warmonger” — to order his troops to invade the neighbouring country in February 2022.

Writing in the tabloid newspaper, Lord Cameron said it was “hard to recall” a previous time in recent memory of “such danger and uncertainty” in the world, before arguing that Britain’s response should be “one of strength, resilience and unity”.

The Cabinet minister wrote: “We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends and partners, and reach out to new allies.

“That is why next week I will be heading to Washington DC to work with our closest and strongest ally, the USA.

“The debate there — about how much to help Ukraine and for how long — is under way.

“I know the arguments — that European security is American security and that dictators shouldn’t be appeased — will win the day.

“But I want to reassure them that we will stay the course and galvanise other allies too.”