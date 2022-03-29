Queen, Camilla and Anne wear Edinburgh Green in tribute to Philip

It was a touching tribute to a much-missed Duke of Edinburgh as the Queen and senior royal women stepped out in Edinburgh Green for Philip’s memorial service.

All wearing the same shade, the monarch, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal sat in the front row of royal seats in Westminster Abbey, united in remembrance of Philip.

The duke’s official dark green livery colour was known as Edinburgh Green.

The Queen in green with her scarab brooch given to her by Philip (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

It was used for his staff liveries – the duke’s page at the coronation wore dark green and silver – and private cars.

The monarch’s brooch was another nod to her late husband of more than 70 years.

She chose her yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966.

Camilla, wearing her Rifles brooch, leaves the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Camilla wore her Rifles brooch in recognition of the moment when her father-in-law handed over his role as colonel-in-chief of the regiment to her in 2020.

Others in the congregation also wore dark green, including Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Doyin Sonibare, who delivered a special tribute about the effect Philip’s youth scheme had on her life.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a high-necked black dress with white polka dots and a textured wide-brimmed black hat.