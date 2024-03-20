Jump to content

Queen begins visit to Northern Ireland

Camilla was last in the region in May 2023.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 20 March 2024 18:18
Queen Camilla arriving at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, marking the start of her official visit to Northern Ireland (Peter Morrison/PA)
Queen Camilla arriving at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down , marking the start of her official visit to Northern Ireland (Peter Morrison/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen has begun a visit to Northern Ireland.

A bugler from the Hillsborough Fort Guard played as Camilla arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, on Wednesday evening.

She was greeted on arrival by the Lord Lieutenant for Co Down Gawn Rowan Hamilton and castle staff.

Camilla will undertake a series of engagements on Thursday.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook a series of engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

On this occasion, she is travelling without the King, who has stepped back from his public duties while he is receiving treatment for cancer.

