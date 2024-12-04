Recovering Queen embraces France’s first lady at literary award ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen warmly embraced France’s first lady at a literary award ceremony, as she continues her recovery from pneumonia.

Camilla, who is suffering from post-viral fatigue after contracting the infection, joined Brigitte Macron to give out prizes at the Entente Litteraire Prize award ceremony, an Anglo-French initiative which celebrates books aimed at teenagers and young adults

Camilla, wearing a grey and black tweed jacket and dress by French label Dior, greeted Mrs Macron in French with the traditional “bonjour”.

Mrs Macron, who was waiting on the doorstep of the French ambassador’s residence in Kensington, central London, fondly welcomed Camilla with a “la bise’ – kissing each other on the cheek.

The Entente Litteraire Prize was launched by Camilla and Mrs Macron during the King and Queen’s state visit to France in September 2023.

The women had a private conversation in the salon, during which they exchanged books.

Camilla gave Mrs Macron four books from The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity working to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading, and in return Mrs Macron gave her a book about Notre Dame cathedral.

They then went into the ballroom, meeting shortlisted authors, judges, translators and schoolchildren.

Pupils from the Lycee International Winston Churchill, an international school in London, said they were stressed about meeting the Queen, but that she was very friendly, and they spoke about their favourite books.

Culture Minister Chris Bryant said: “It’s lovely (to meet Camilla) because she’s so committed to literature and persuading everybody to read, which is one of the things that we desperately need.”

After the reception the awards ceremony took place, and the French ambassador to the UK emphasised the importance of the relationship between the UK and France.

Author and jury chairwoman Joanne Harris introduced the winners in French and English, and two 8,000 euro (£6,630) prizes were awarded for a French text translated into English and an English text translated into French.

The winners were Lucie Bryon, Manon Steffan Ros and Lise Garond.

Smiling as she left, Camilla said the event went “really well” and wished the guests a happy Christmas.

On Tuesday, Camilla disclosed that her widely reported chest infection was a form of pneumonia.

She missed the outdoor ceremonial welcome for the Emir of Qatar on Horse Guards Parade, waiting in the warm inside Buckingham Palace instead, on doctors’ advice, but attended a lunch, a Royal Collection exhibition and the state banquet.

The Queen contracted her chest infection after a long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa and has pulled out of a series of engagements since then, including the Royal Variety Performance, the Gladiator II premiere and the Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph.