Queen pictured working in new image released for 70-year milestone

The Queen has been photographed working from her red boxes in an image released on the day she passes the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne.

The smiling 95-year-old monarch is pictured with her papers of state on a table in front of her and poignantly nearby is an image of her father King George VI taken at Buckingham Palace in 1948 with a family corgi.

Seventy years ago on February 6 the king died and his daughter, aged 25, became Queen of a nation still recovering from the upheavals of the Second World War.

The Queen at work in the new image released on day she reign reaches 70 years. Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

The pictures are symbolic and emphasise that the Queen – whose health has raised concerns in recent months – has been working as normal.

In a statement released to mark her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.”

In a hugely significant intervention shaping the future of the monarchy, the Queen also expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

Charles in his own message has paid tribute to his “darling wife” Camilla for her “steadfast support” and congratulated his mother the Queen on her “remarkable” Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen pictured with one of her red boxes at her desk in Buckingham Palace in 1959 (PA) (PA Archive)

The new photograph shows the Queen working from papers delivered to her in the famous red box, which can been seen in the image.

Every day of every year, wherever she is, the Queen receives from Government ministers and her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents, Foreign Office telegrams, a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other State papers.

These are sent to her by the private secretaries in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

The photograph was taken on Wednesday during the Queen’s stay at her Sandringham estate where in past years she has traditionally spent Accession Day in private reflection.

Images of the Queen have been screened from the lights at London’s Piccadilly Circus to mark her Platinum Jubilee (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Footage has also been released from the moment the photo was taken in the saloon at Sandringham House, showing the Queen in discussion with her private secretary Sir Edward Young, who began working for the Queen in 2004 and became her principle aide in 2017.

The Queen was awarded the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership award at the end of last year and Sir Edward is heard briefing the Queen about a ceremony Dame Karen Pierce Britain’s ambassador to America, attended to accept the honour on her behalf.

As they look at Dame Karen’s record of the event he says: “It’s a report of the ceremony for this award, the women and leadership award, which happened in December. You’ll see Ma’am some extremely nice comments including one from President Biden.”

“Oh that’s very kind, isn’t it,” replies the Queen.

With a roaring fire nearby other footage shows the Queen, who wears an Angela Kelly lime green dress, diligently looking at her papers.

She is also wearing two diamond ivy leaf clips which were a 21st birthday gift from the Queen Mother and a photograph of her mother can be seen in another part of the room.