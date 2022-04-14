Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service
It is understood Charles and Camilla will also miss the service, which is a staple of the royal calendar.
The Queen is expected to miss another traditional event of the Easter period, the Sunday service attended by the royal family this weekend.
The event is a staple in the royal calendar but the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not be joining other members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are representing the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service, also at the chapel, after Buckingham Palace announced on Friday the monarch would not be attending.
It is understood Charles and Camilla will also miss the Easter Sunday service.
The monarch attended the recent service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.
The 95-year-old monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.
After spending a night in hospital last October she spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.