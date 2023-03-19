Queen remembered by royal family on first Mother’s Day since her death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The late Queen has been remembered by the King on the first Mother’s Day since her death.

A poignant message celebrating all mothers was posted online alongside treasured images which showed Charles as a beaming baby standing on the Queen’s lap, while an adult Camilla is seen smiling as she stands behind her elderly mother.

The Twitter post is accompanied by the message: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

The Queen died in September aged 96.

Camilla’s mother Rosalind Shand died in 1994 at the age of 72 after a long battle with osteoporosis.

The Princess of Wales also shared photographs of happy family memories to mark the day.

The first image shows Kate sitting in a tree with her children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four year-old Prince Louis.

It is accompanied with the words “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours” along with a red love heart.

They are all casually dressed and smiling into the camera.

Another photograph shows a smiling Kate as she plays with Louis in her arms.