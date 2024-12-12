Camilla turns her home into Christmas grotto for poorly children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen has turned her Clarence House home into a Christmas grotto for poorly children to enjoy.

Youngsters with life-shortening conditions and severe illnesses supported by the organisations Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity enjoyed a fun-filled visit to the royal residence.

Camilla hosted her annual event for the two charities she supports as patron, inviting Father Christmas to present gifts to the young guests who were joined by family members.

But missing this year were the reindeers and the Queen quipped: “We have got Father Christmas this year but no reindeer – they’ve been put in quarantine.”

The lunchtime event saw the kids sit down to a meal of bangers and mash and the Queen walked around the table serving the children their food and even poured the gravy.

The Queen admired the James Bond-style outfit of Lenny Willans-Jobson, telling the five-year-old, who wore a bow tie, black suit and stylish loafers, “you look very smart”.

The boy, who uses a wheelchair, has a rare life-limiting developmental condition called Fox G1 and was joined by his stepmother Natasha Wilkinson, from Middlesbrough, who said later: “He’s loved it, he’s been laughing and smiling – he’s been a superstar.

“Everybody’s in love with him. He’s loved all the attention.”

Father Christmas handed out the presents to the children, helped by the Queen, and when he first arrived told her “I’ve got news for you, you’re on the good list again,” and Camilla replied “I’m delighted”.

The centrepiece of the event saw the Queen’s equerry Major Ollie Plunket deftly hanging decorations, chosen by the children, on the Christmas tree using his military sword.

Camilla helped the children pick their favourite items and she turned to her equerry and joked “how’s the sword play going Ollie?”.

After the meal, the Queen praised the two “fantastic” charities and described how the event always marked the beginning of the festive period.

She said: “I would like to wish everybody a very merry happy Christmas and to say how wonderful it is to have you all here.

“As I always say every year it’s the start of Christmas for me and I’m sure a lot of others who come here every year.”