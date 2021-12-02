Duchess of Cornwall attends war memorial rededication service

The Duchess of Cornwall has joined a short service of rededication to mark the 100th anniversary of a village war memorial.

The Seend War Memorial, in the village of Seend in Wiltshire was unveiled in February 1921 to commemorate the 25 soldiers from the parish who died during the First World War.

The Cornish granite memorial also remembers the seven men who were killed in the Second World War, and Andrew Holloway, who died in Iraq in 2005.

The Duchess of Cornwall signs the visitor’s book (Finnbarr Webster/PA) (PA Wire)

Camilla who is patron of the War Memorials Trust, laid flowers at the memorial and met family members of those named on it.

The Last Post was played and two-minute silence held.

Before leaving, the duchess accepted a posy of flowers from 10-year-olds Lily King and Florence Crossman, who attend Seend Primary School.

Later, she met the family who run the Spar shop in nearby Devizes, to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla receives a posy of flowers from school pupils Florence Crossman and Lily King (Finnbarr Webster/PA) (PA Wire)

The shop, which also has a post office, has been owned by Derek Tinnion and his family for more than 60 years.

Camilla was introduced to staff before meeting members of Mr Tinnion’s family, including his 95-year-old mother, Irene.

Mr Tinnion is the third generation of his family to run the shop and has been involved for 38 years, with eight relatives supporting him.

Before leaving, the duchess was presented with a small hamper of local produce.

Later, the Duchess officially opened the newly converted Parade Cinema in Marlborough town centre.

A 19th century former non-conformist chapel has been restored and transformed into the cinema.

Camilla was welcomed to the cinema by philanthropist Robert Hiscox, who is chairman of the company behind the £3 million project

The Georgian building houses a state-of-the-art cinema with 206 seats, 70 in the stalls and 36 in the balcony.

Mr Hiscox introduced her to staff and supporters associated with the conversion of the chapel to a cinema.

The Duchess then took a seat in the auditorium before watching a short collection of trailers showcasing recent films.

She then unveiled a plaque to formally open the cinema.

Addressing guests, she said: “Thank you Robert for asking me to come and open this wonderful Parade Cinema. As probably all of you know you cannot say no to Robert.

“I have worked for a very long time with the Bobby Van charity with him and he is absolutely brilliant in getting things done and I think this is one of his master pieces.

“So, thank you very much indeed for asking me to open it. It is going to be a huge asset for everybody in Marlborough, round Marlborough and the whole of Wiltshire.

“I very much look forward to coming to see a film here, having my glass of wine and popcorn and bringing all the grandchildren here.

“Hopefully I will see you again then.”