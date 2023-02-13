Jump to content

Camilla cancels royal appearances this week after testing positive for Covid

The Queen Consort was due to visit Birmingham, Telford and Milton Keynes this week.

Tony Jones
Monday 13 February 2023 17:22
The Queen Consort has contracted Covid, Buckingham Palace said (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla has cancelled her appearance at events across the country this week – including celebrating Milton Keynes becoming a city – after contracting the virus.

The Queen Consort is said to be in good spirits and resting and is disappointed not to be able to fulfil her engagements.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

