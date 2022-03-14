Camilla misses event as she continues recovery from Covid
Last week, the duchess revealed she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the Covid virus.
The Prince of Wales met leading figures from the Commonwealth’s young leadership and diplomatic community – but the Duchess of Cornwall missed the event.
Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid, and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.
Last week, the duchess revealed she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the virus.
When she met a group of record-breaking charity rowers at Clarence House last week, she told them: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.
“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”
Charles met the High Commissioners, staff from the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth’s civil service, and young leaders from across the globe at Marlborough House in central London.
Among the group were performers from the Commonwealth Day service held earlier at Westminster Abbey including Mica Paris and Emeli Sande.
Paris said when she met Charles and Camilla after the service, the couple both said they liked the song she performed called Mama Said.
The performer said about the prince: “I’ve done lots of private performances for him over the years.
“He’s a big Aretha Franklin fan, so I always used to have to sing Aretha for him.”
She joked: “Today was really good because it was the first time they liked my songs, it’s not that they don’t like my old songs but he didn’t ask me to sing Aretha.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.