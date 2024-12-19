Camilla awards Royal Warrants to her fashion and beauty ‘team’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen’s fashion and beauty suppliers that keep the King’s consort looking at her best have been granted royal warrants, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Camilla’s Mayfair hairdresser Jo Hansford, hat designer Philip Treacy and the creators of her outfits Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare, have received the accolade from the Queen alongside a skincare products firm.

The King has granted royal warrants to 386 companies that previously held warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, including household names like John Lewis, Heinz and Nestle, while Camilla has appointed seven new holders.

Fashion designer Anna Valentine said she was “honoured” to be appointed by the Queen: “It is a wonderful recognition for the team of 16 highly skilled artisans employed at the Anna Valentine atelier in Marylebone, and a testament to Her Majesty’s loyalty, which is greatly appreciated.

“Anna Valentine has designed clothing for Her Majesty since 2002, including the dress for Her Majesty’s wedding to His Majesty the King in 2005.”

Jo Hansford said: “It’s a real honour to be granted a royal warrant from The Queen, who I have been proud to have as a client for more than three decades.

“I think it is particularly wonderful that the Queen has awarded it to an all-female owned and run business. It really shows that with grit and determination, you can achieve truly incredible things.”

Philip Treacy has made hats for many of the royal women over the years and his most infamous creation was a design dubbed the pretzel worn by Princess Beatrice at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding in 2011.

The announcement marks the end of a review of Royal Warrants following Charles’ accession to the throne after the death of the late Queen in September 2022.

Among the King’s list of warrant holders are many firms selling food and drink, from companies known for their champaign like Bollinger, Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin to Bendicks chocolates and Weetabix.

Companies holding a Royal Warrant, which is granted for up to five years, are recognised for providing goods or services to the monarchy and are allowed to use the coat of arms of the royal they are associated with on packaging, as part of advertising or on stationery.

Sanderson Design Group, suppliers of Sanderson wallpapers, paints and fabrics, were granted a royal warrant by the King.

The firm’s chief executive officer Lisa Montague said: “It is a privilege to continue our 100-year relationship with the Royal Households, and we are honoured to support His Majesty King Charles III, as we did with his mother, grandfather, and great-grandfather before him.

“From a historic factory visit by the Duke of York in 1924 to our first awarded Warrant as Purveyor of Wallpapers and Paints to King George V, marking the first time such a Warrant was granted for these products, these are the remarkable moments in our history that we cherish.”