King and Queen attend church while Lionesses battle in World Cup final

Charles and Camilla were pictured at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

Laura Elston
Sunday 20 August 2023 13:02
The King drove himself and the Queen to Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King drove himself and the Queen to Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and Queen attended church near Balmoral as the Lionesses were battling Spain in their historic World Cup final.

Charles and Camilla were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk for a Sunday service while the England squad were being put through their paces in the tense clash in Sydney.

A Palace source had said on Saturday: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

Charles, who is head of the Church of England, was driving the couple’s car on Sunday, while Camilla was seen smiling in the front passenger seat.

The King had urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in a message ahead of the match.

His son the Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have faced a continued backlash over their decision not to attend the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

